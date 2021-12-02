Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Trading Up 6.7%

Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) shares shot up 6.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.84 and last traded at $6.84. 18,675 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,761,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.41.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FRO. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Frontline from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Frontline in a research report on Sunday, August 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Frontline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Frontline has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.18.

The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.25.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 28th. The shipping company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). Frontline had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 6.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Frontline Ltd. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Frontline by 303.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,908 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 24,756 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Frontline during the 2nd quarter valued at $186,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frontline during the 2nd quarter valued at $142,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frontline during the 2nd quarter worth $1,177,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Frontline by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 145,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 12,900 shares in the last quarter. 21.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Frontline (NYSE:FRO)

Frontline Ltd. is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

