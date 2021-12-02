FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:FJAN) Trading 0.4% Higher

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:FJAN)’s share price traded up 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $33.83 and last traded at $33.83. 5,840 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $33.71.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.14.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January during the third quarter valued at about $290,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January during the second quarter valued at about $301,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 385.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 122,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,042,000 after acquiring an additional 97,226 shares in the last quarter.

Featured Story: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.