Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FELTY) Short Interest Update

Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FELTY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 65.0% from the October 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.6 days.

Fuji Electric stock remained flat at $$13.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 22 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,040. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.84 and a 200 day moving average of $11.66. Fuji Electric has a 1-year low of $8.20 and a 1-year high of $13.43.

Get Fuji Electric alerts:

Fuji Electric Company Profile

Fuji Electric Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of electronics, semiconductors, circuits, and control systems. It operates through the following segments: Power Electronics Systems- Energy Solutions, Power Electronics Systems-Industry Solutions, Power and New Energy, Electronic Devices, and Food & Beverage Distribution, and Others.

Featured Story: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Fuji Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuji Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.