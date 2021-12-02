Fulcrum Asset Management LLP Invests $1.42 Million in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,192 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,417,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BMY. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter worth $234,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 27.8% in the second quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 5,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter worth $213,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 13.6% in the second quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 4,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.6% in the second quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 17,171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Argus cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.25.

Shares of BMY opened at $55.02 on Thursday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $53.22 and a 52-week high of $69.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.50. The firm has a market cap of $122.12 billion, a PE ratio of -22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.61.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 43.05% and a negative net margin of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is -81.67%.

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $1,516,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 18,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total value of $1,049,812.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,716 shares of company stock valued at $3,553,545. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

