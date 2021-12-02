Fulcrum Asset Management LLP Invests $5.79 Million in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 49,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,785,000. Republic Services accounts for approximately 2.9% of Fulcrum Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Republic Services by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 53,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc grew its stake in Republic Services by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 22,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Republic Services by 162.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 8,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. grew its stake in Republic Services by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 31,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 57.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RSG stock opened at $131.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $41.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.72, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.76. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.62 and a 1-year high of $145.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.80.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 48.42%.

In related news, Director Tomago Collins sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.59, for a total value of $267,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RSG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.90.

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

