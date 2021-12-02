Fulcrum Asset Management LLP Invests $856,000 in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $856,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 33,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,261,000 after buying an additional 13,111 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.5% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the third quarter worth approximately $352,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.7% during the third quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 130,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 45.0% during the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 6,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. 84.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

In related news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total transaction of $99,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MS opened at $95.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $171.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $61.86 and a twelve month high of $105.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.13.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.95 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 24.42%. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. Research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 35.76%.

Several brokerages recently commented on MS. Oppenheimer cut Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.26.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Read More: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.