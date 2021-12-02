Fulcrum Asset Management LLP Makes New Investment in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Anthem by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,910,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,219,998,000 after buying an additional 65,981 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Anthem by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,545,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,026,415,000 after buying an additional 150,930 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Anthem by 1.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,951,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,654,041,000 after buying an additional 74,543 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Anthem by 5.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,623,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,129,000 after purchasing an additional 258,720 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Anthem by 2.7% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,030,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,780,000 after purchasing an additional 106,248 shares during the period. 88.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Anthem alerts:

NYSE:ANTM opened at $404.65 on Thursday. Anthem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $286.04 and a 12 month high of $439.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $409.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $391.87.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.37 by $0.42. Anthem had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 4.12%. The business had revenue of $35.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Anthem’s payout ratio is currently 20.29%.

A number of research firms have commented on ANTM. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Anthem from $408.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Anthem from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Anthem from $385.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Anthem from $445.00 to $497.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $464.47.

In other Anthem news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 1,150 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total value of $501,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.