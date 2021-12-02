Fulcrum Asset Management LLP Makes New Investment in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,066 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,796,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth about $344,323,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Honeywell International by 123.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,530,878 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $335,798,000 after acquiring an additional 845,685 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,328,599 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,478,147,000 after acquiring an additional 740,044 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,700,989 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $811,812,000 after acquiring an additional 615,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Honeywell International by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,135,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,661,961,000 after acquiring an additional 613,394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.73.

Shares of HON stock opened at $202.35 on Thursday. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $194.55 and a one year high of $236.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $217.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.39%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.