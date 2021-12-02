Fulcrum Asset Management LLP Purchases Shares of 20,282 Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 20,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,045,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759,050 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,676,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,395,000 after purchasing an additional 219,324 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 15,998,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026,145 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,802,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,656,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,522,000 after purchasing an additional 169,709 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.39% of the company’s stock.

NTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on Nutrien from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Raymond James set a $95.00 price objective on Nutrien and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. HSBC boosted their price objective on Nutrien from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. TheStreet upgraded Nutrien from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.38.

NTR opened at $65.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $37.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12 month low of $46.25 and a 12 month high of $73.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.74.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 9.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 46.46%.

Nutrien Profile

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

