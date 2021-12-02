Fulcrum Asset Management LLP Purchases Shares of 31,318 Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 31,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,319,000. Casella Waste Systems accounts for approximately 1.1% of Fulcrum Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the second quarter worth $49,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 42.2% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the third quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 87,000.0% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares during the period. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

CWST stock opened at $83.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $53.43 and a one year high of $89.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.10, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.02.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 11.19%. The company had revenue of $241.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William P. Hulligan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.01, for a total value of $870,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 7,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.74, for a total value of $655,344.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,685 shares of company stock worth $1,816,439 in the last 90 days. 6.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CWST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $79.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

Read More: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST).

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.