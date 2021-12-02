Fundamentun LLC Acquires 785 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Fundamentun LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 19.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $119,375,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 11.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,026,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $772,442,000 after purchasing an additional 806,296 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 274.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 793,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,413,000 after purchasing an additional 582,167 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,936,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $186,350,000 after acquiring an additional 489,352 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $35,707,000. Institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

EMR opened at $86.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.52. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $74.50 and a 12 month high of $105.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.515 dividend. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 53.93%.

A number of research firms have commented on EMR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.80.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

