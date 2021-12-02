Fundamentun LLC Buys 2,313 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Fundamentun LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 101.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 17,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,089,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 63,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,551,000 after acquiring an additional 11,698 shares in the last quarter. Payden & Rygel increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1,134.3% in the 2nd quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 117,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,905,000 after acquiring an additional 107,728 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 17,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,952,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,351,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $279.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $207.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.11.

LLY opened at $249.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $238.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.98, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $247.38 and its 200 day moving average is $240.03. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $143.13 and a 12-month high of $275.87.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.04). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 111.51% and a net margin of 21.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 51.83%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 195,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.82, for a total transaction of $52,419,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

