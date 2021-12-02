Fundamentun LLC Grows Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Fundamentun LLC raised its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 95.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the quarter. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,434,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,323,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,504 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,888,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,028,123,000 after buying an additional 2,064,453 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,730,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,900,063,000 after buying an additional 276,648 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,517,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,848,094,000 after buying an additional 185,421 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,643,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,445,793,000 after buying an additional 228,718 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

CAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $232.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen began coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.05.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total value of $1,028,205.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $191.47 on Thursday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $172.28 and a 12-month high of $246.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $200.28 and its 200-day moving average is $210.85.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.40. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th were paid a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.49%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Further Reading: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.