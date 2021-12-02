Fundamentun LLC Grows Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Fundamentun LLC raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 27.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,075 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the quarter. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter valued at about $5,671,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 45,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,058,000 after buying an additional 7,224 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $902,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 157,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,121,000 after buying an additional 20,935 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $113.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.71.

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $131.76 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $132.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.49. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $125.27 and a one year high of $143.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.03). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 289.87%. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.55%.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total transaction of $1,406,646.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

