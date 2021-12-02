Fundamentun LLC Purchases New Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Fundamentun LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. FMR LLC grew its position in Diageo by 586.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,578,000 after acquiring an additional 264,083 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Diageo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,642,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Diageo by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Diageo during the 1st quarter worth $515,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Diageo by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DEO shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Societe Generale raised Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.50.

DEO opened at $200.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.60. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $153.67 and a 12 month high of $210.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.96.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

