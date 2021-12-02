Fundamentun LLC Purchases New Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Fundamentun LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,001,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 13,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VB opened at $215.13 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $182.00 and a 52 week high of $241.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.80.

