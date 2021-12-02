Fury Gold Mines’ (FURY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ:FURY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $2.20 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $2.40. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 266.67% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fury Gold Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

FURY opened at $0.60 on Tuesday. Fury Gold Mines has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.43 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.91.

Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ:FURY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fury Gold Mines will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fury Gold Mines by 103.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 12,782 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fury Gold Mines in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fury Gold Mines during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Foresight Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fury Gold Mines by 29.3% during the third quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 97,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fury Gold Mines by 27.8% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 108,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 23,668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.24% of the company’s stock.

Fury Gold Mines Company Profile

Fury Gold Mines Ltd. is junior exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. It holds interest in Committee Bay, Eau Claire, Éléonore South JV, Gibson MacQuoid, and Homestake Ridge projects. The company was founded on June 9, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

