FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Issued By BWS Financial

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) – Equities researchers at BWS Financial decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Inter Parfums in a report released on Monday, November 29th. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now expects that the company will earn $2.35 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.40. BWS Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. BWS Financial also issued estimates for Inter Parfums’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on IPAR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.75.

Shares of IPAR opened at $89.39 on Thursday. Inter Parfums has a 52-week low of $53.22 and a 52-week high of $96.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.43.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.52. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $262.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IPAR. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,785,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 159.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 173,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,004,000 after buying an additional 106,861 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 428,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,023,000 after buying an additional 91,717 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 178.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,042,000 after buying an additional 89,404 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,588,000. Institutional investors own 55.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Francois Heilbronn sold 10,000 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.24, for a total transaction of $942,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Philippe Santi sold 2,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.64, for a total transaction of $198,855.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,757 shares of company stock valued at $2,578,934 over the last 90 days. 44.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

