FY2021 Earnings Forecast for SVB Financial Group Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of SVB Financial Group in a report released on Monday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the bank will post earnings of $32.09 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $34.65. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SVB Financial Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $5.70 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $5.83 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $8.61 EPS.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $6.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.04 by $1.20. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 31.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.47 earnings per share.

SIVB has been the subject of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised SVB Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $640.00 to $755.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Maxim Group boosted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $950.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $750.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $780.00 price target (up from $743.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $748.37.

Shares of NASDAQ SIVB opened at $675.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $39.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.93. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $337.83 and a 12 month high of $763.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $707.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $619.07.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 987.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 87 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 51,951.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,136 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 16,105 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 80 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.09, for a total transaction of $1,619,398.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Philip C. Cox sold 136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $715.35, for a total value of $97,287.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

