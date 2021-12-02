FY2021 EPS Estimates for Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Reduced by Seaport Res Ptn

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) – Seaport Res Ptn lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for Edison International in a research note issued on Monday, November 29th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $4.47 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.58. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Edison International’s FY2022 earnings at $4.73 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.60 EPS.

Get Edison International alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Edison International from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

Shares of EIX opened at $65.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.65, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.67. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $53.92 and a fifty-two week high of $66.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.55.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 6.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in Edison International by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Edison International by 263.2% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Edison International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Edison International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Edison International by 3,057.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. 86.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Edison International news, Director Peter J. Taylor sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total transaction of $197,036.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About Edison International

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

Featured Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.