FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:SKT)

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, November 28th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.73 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.57. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on SKT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

Shares of SKT stock opened at $19.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -389.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a one year low of $9.53 and a one year high of $22.51.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $112.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.96 million. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a negative return on equity of 0.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.183 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This is an increase from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,459.71%.

In other news, EVP Chad Perry sold 5,000 shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.28, for a total value of $106,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 9.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 222,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,669,000 after acquiring an additional 19,691 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 11.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 50,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 5,105 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the first quarter valued at approximately $546,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 49.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 333,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,050,000 after acquiring an additional 109,960 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 3.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,048,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,866,000 after acquiring an additional 36,727 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

