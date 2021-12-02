FY2022 EPS Estimates for Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) Lowered by DA Davidson

Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Simmons First National in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 30th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the bank will earn $1.92 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.02. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SFNC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Simmons First National to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday.

NASDAQ:SFNC opened at $28.72 on Wednesday. Simmons First National has a fifty-two week low of $19.88 and a fifty-two week high of $33.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.16. Simmons First National had a net margin of 31.64% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The business had revenue of $193.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Simmons First National in the first quarter worth $59,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simmons First National in the second quarter worth $92,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Simmons First National in the third quarter worth $123,000. Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Simmons First National in the third quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simmons First National in the first quarter worth $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Simmons First National news, EVP Paul D. Kanneman sold 5,785 shares of Simmons First National stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $173,897.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.35%.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. It conducts banking operations in communities throughout Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

