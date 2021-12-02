FY2023 EPS Estimates for Organto Foods Inc. Reduced by Analyst (CVE:OGO)

Organto Foods Inc. (CVE:OGO) – Clarus Securities cut their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Organto Foods in a research report issued on Monday, November 29th. Clarus Securities analyst G. Ulybyshev now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.02. Clarus Securities currently has a “Speculative Buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of OGO opened at C$0.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,339.60. Organto Foods has a twelve month low of C$0.15 and a twelve month high of C$0.58. The company has a market capitalization of C$81.83 million and a P/E ratio of -7.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.38.

In related news, Director Peter Lawrence Gianulis purchased 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$58,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,955,500 shares in the company, valued at C$2,322,645. Insiders have bought a total of 331,000 shares of company stock worth $121,049 in the last quarter.

About Organto Foods

Organto Foods Inc engages in the sourcing, processing, packaging, distribution, and marketing of organic and specialty food products. Its products include vegetable and fruit products comprising asparagus, avocado, blueberries, ginger, mango, green beans, sugar snaps, snow peas, and other products. The company operates in the Netherlands, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Spain, Russia, Sweden, Norway, and Denmark.

