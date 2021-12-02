Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF (NYSEARCA:LOPP) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF (NYSEARCA:LOPP) fell 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $28.61 and last traded at $28.61. 4 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 5,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.77.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.61.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF stock. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF (NYSEARCA:LOPP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. owned approximately 5.07% of Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

