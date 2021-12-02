Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GANX) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of ($1.32) Per Share

Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GANX) – Stock analysts at B. Riley lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Gain Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 30th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.32) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.16). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Gain Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($3.08) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($4.43) EPS.

Get Gain Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GANX. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gain Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd.

Gain Therapeutics stock opened at $7.04 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.48. Gain Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.50 and a 12-month high of $17.93. The company has a quick ratio of 11.62, a current ratio of 11.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.03). Gain Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.09% and a negative net margin of 228.77%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Gain Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Gain Therapeutics by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares during the period. CM Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gain Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Veritable L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Gain Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $187,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gain Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. 7.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gain Therapeutics

Gain Therapeutics, Inc, a development stage biotechnology company, engages in developing various therapeutics to treat diseases caused by protein misfolding. It focuses rare genetic diseases and neurological disorders. The company uses its Site-Directed Enzyme Enhancement Therapy platform to discover novel allosteric sites on misfolded proteins and identify proprietary small molecules that bind these sites and restore protein folding, treating the underlying disease.

Featured Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Gain Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gain Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.