Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Galecto Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company with advanced programs in fibrosis and cancer centered on galectin-3 and LOXL2. The Company’s pipeline includes an inhaled galectin-3 modulator currently in Phase 2b for the potential treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Galecto Inc. is headquarters in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

Separately, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Galecto from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

GLTO opened at $2.64 on Tuesday. Galecto has a 1-year low of $2.63 and a 1-year high of $16.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.46.

Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.06. On average, equities analysts expect that Galecto will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Galecto during the second quarter valued at about $124,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Galecto during the second quarter valued at about $378,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Galecto during the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Galecto during the second quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Galecto during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. 45.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB0139, an inhaled inhibitor of galectin-3 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of severe fibrotic lung diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening progressive fibrotic disease of the lung.

