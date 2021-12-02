GamerCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $35.15 Million (GHX)

GamerCoin (CURRENCY:GHX) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 2nd. GamerCoin has a total market cap of $35.15 million and $1.88 million worth of GamerCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, GamerCoin has traded 15.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One GamerCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000178 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.02 or 0.00063842 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.12 or 0.00071114 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.42 or 0.00094681 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,489.56 or 0.07957007 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56,228.45 or 0.99655595 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00021454 BTC.

About GamerCoin

GamerCoin’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 349,698,563 coins. GamerCoin’s official Twitter account is @GamerHashCom

Buying and Selling GamerCoin

