GAP (NYSE:GPS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

GAP (NYSE:GPS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.250-$1.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.56 billion-$16.56 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.72 billion.

Shares of GPS stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.11. The company had a trading volume of 364,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,424,641. GAP has a 12 month low of $15.96 and a 12 month high of $37.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.34. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.67.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.23). GAP had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 23.80%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that GAP will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.64%.

GPS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on GAP from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GAP from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on GAP from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on GAP from $43.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on GAP from $31.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.94.

In other news, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 6,945 shares of GAP stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total value of $171,610.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

