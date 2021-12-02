Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. Lowers Holdings in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Overstock.com were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OSTK. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,387,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,493,000 after purchasing an additional 389,791 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 994,655.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 338,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,183,000 after purchasing an additional 338,183 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Overstock.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,781,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,812,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,723,000 after purchasing an additional 233,674 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Overstock.com by 3,026.7% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 234,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,621,000 after acquiring an additional 227,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Overstock.com alerts:

Shares of OSTK stock traded up $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $84.98. 869 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,864,785. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 4.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.91 and its 200 day moving average is $83.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Overstock.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.75 and a 1-year high of $112.30.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $689.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.83 million. Overstock.com had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 13.05%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert Jacob Shapiro sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.45, for a total transaction of $108,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph J. Tabacco, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.48, for a total value of $477,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,349 shares of company stock valued at $1,929,797. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on OSTK shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Overstock.com in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Overstock.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Overstock.com from $130.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Overstock.com in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Overstock.com from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Overstock.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.43.

About Overstock.com

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

Recommended Story: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK).

Receive News & Ratings for Overstock.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overstock.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.