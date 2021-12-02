Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. Makes New $2.72 Million Investment in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 40,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,717,000. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for about 2.5% of Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 217.3% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 80.2% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $1,516,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 17,353 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total value of $987,732.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,716 shares of company stock worth $3,553,545 over the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BMY has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Argus downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.25.

Shares of NYSE BMY traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $55.17. The stock had a trading volume of 117,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,971,939. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.50. The firm has a market cap of $122.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.61. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $53.22 and a fifty-two week high of $69.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 43.05% and a negative net margin of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently -81.67%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

