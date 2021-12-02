Gavekal Asia Pacific Govrnment ETF (NYSEARCA:AGOV) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Gavekal Asia Pacific Govrnment ETF (NYSEARCA:AGOV)’s share price rose 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $98.42 and last traded at $98.35. Approximately 4,020 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 60,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.96.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.90.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Gavekal Asia Pacific Govrnment ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Gavekal Asia Pacific Govrnment ETF (NYSEARCA:AGOV) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 1.05% of Gavekal Asia Pacific Govrnment ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

