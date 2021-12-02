Gazit Globe (TSE:GZT) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $11.66

Gazit Globe Ltd (TSE:GZT) (NYSE:GZT) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$11.66 and traded as low as C$11.00. Gazit Globe shares last traded at C$11.66, with a volume of 600 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.24 billion and a P/E ratio of -376.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$11.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.18.

About Gazit Globe (TSE:GZT)

Gazit Globe Ltd, through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, develops, operates, and manages supermarket-anchored shopping centers in North America, Europe, and internationally. As of December 31, 2016, the company owned and operated 426 properties with a gross leasable area of approximately 6.6 million square meters in approximately 20 countries.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Gazit Globe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gazit Globe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.