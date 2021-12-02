GDI Integrated Facility Services (OTCMKTS:GDIFF) Given New C$67.50 Price Target at National Bank Financial

GDI Integrated Facility Services (OTCMKTS:GDIFF) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$66.00 to C$67.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank downgraded shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$75.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. CIBC upgraded shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Desjardins cut their target price on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$67.00 to C$64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.13.

Shares of GDIFF remained flat at $$37.21 during midday trading on Thursday. 21 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 921. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.64. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a 52 week low of $33.86 and a 52 week high of $47.00.

GDI Integrated Facility Services, Inc engages in the provision of commercial facility services. It operates through the following segments: Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, Technical Services, and Complementary Services. The Janitorial Canada and Janitorial USA segments provides commercial cleaning services which also includes cleaning and dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, cleaning floors, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, exterior facility cleaning, interior parking cleaning, and garbage removal.

