Gemmer Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 133.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 184.5% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 190.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

ADI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.17.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Bruce R. Evans purchased 8,001 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $164.98 per share, with a total value of $1,320,004.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total transaction of $1,212,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 31,100 shares of company stock worth $5,382,960 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

ADI traded up $0.68 on Thursday, reaching $181.52. The company had a trading volume of 21,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,531,648. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.21 and a 1 year high of $191.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.84 billion, a PE ratio of 49.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $176.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.78.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 74.80%.

Analog Devices announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 25th that permits the company to buyback $8.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

Recommended Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.