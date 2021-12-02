Gemmer Asset Management LLC Has $3.80 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,034 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Howard Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Investors Financial Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VO traded up $4.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $245.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,970. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $249.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.86. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $199.30 and a 52 week high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

