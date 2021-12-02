Gemmer Asset Management LLC Has $38.86 Million Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 67,505 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up about 5.4% of Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $38,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,568,183 shares of the software company’s stock worth $13,802,471,000 after buying an additional 165,449 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Adobe by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,951,950 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,099,020,000 after buying an additional 111,828 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,253,684 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,820,799,000 after buying an additional 202,966 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Adobe by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,026,969 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,115,275,000 after buying an additional 267,038 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,639,024 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,888,078,000 after buying an additional 202,148 shares during the period. 81.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ADBE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $770.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $600.00 to $820.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $693.80.

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total value of $24,810,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.73, for a total transaction of $27,498.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 44,155 shares of company stock worth $27,445,489 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe stock traded up $14.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $671.61. The stock had a trading volume of 13,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,236,838. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $420.78 and a 52-week high of $699.54. The firm has a market cap of $319.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $632.82 and a 200 day moving average of $608.67.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.67% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

