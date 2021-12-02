Gemmer Asset Management LLC Sells 1,411 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,411 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,754,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,457,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,929 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,303,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,293,867,000 after purchasing an additional 924,726 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,976,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,466,116,000 after purchasing an additional 906,310 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,277,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,274,134,000 after purchasing an additional 76,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,332,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $941,421,000 after purchasing an additional 196,101 shares during the last quarter.

IJR stock traded up $2.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $110.70. 98,679 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,056,845. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $85.46 and a twelve month high of $121.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.62.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

