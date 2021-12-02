Gemmer Asset Management LLC Sells 62 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 671 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PYPL. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its position in shares of PayPal by 566.7% during the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 218.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PYPL shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $269.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of PayPal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.13.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.38, for a total value of $2,063,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total transaction of $2,306,658.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 34,114 shares of company stock valued at $7,102,758 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $4.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $183.72. 136,223 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,117,667. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $215.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $263.36. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.15 and a 1 year high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

