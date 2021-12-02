Gemmer Asset Management LLC Sells 703 Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 703 shares during the period. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF comprises 1.1% of Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Gemmer Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $8,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 405.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $168,000. Old Port Advisors grew its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 5,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 24,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 3,869 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DSI traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $88.91. 32 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,430. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 52 week low of $69.36 and a 52 week high of $93.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.60.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

