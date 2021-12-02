Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Purchased by Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 992 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Generac by 110.6% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the second quarter worth $1,522,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Generac by 8.2% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,904,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Generac by 10.5% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,745,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Generac by 15.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 167,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,577,000 after acquiring an additional 22,529 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Generac alerts:

Several research firms have commented on GNRC. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Generac from $520.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $500.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Generac from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $476.60.

In related news, CFO York A. Ragen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.63, for a total transaction of $4,426,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.53, for a total transaction of $2,012,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,923,700 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

GNRC traded up $5.61 on Thursday, reaching $409.18. The company had a trading volume of 9,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,007. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $202.56 and a 1 year high of $524.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.82 billion, a PE ratio of 48.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $441.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $414.61.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by ($0.04). Generac had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 37.32%. The company had revenue of $942.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. Generac’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.