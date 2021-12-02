General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Position Reduced by Cohen Lawrence B

Cohen Lawrence B cut its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 9.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,695 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 955 shares during the period. Cohen Lawrence B’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 1.5% during the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 3,458 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 3.5% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 1.8% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,913 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 0.3% during the third quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 17,643 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,458,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 3.9% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,395 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 85.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

GD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.91.

NYSE:GD traded up $5.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $194.68. The stock had a trading volume of 12,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,072,537. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $144.50 and a fifty-two week high of $210.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $200.73 and its 200 day moving average is $196.07. The stock has a market cap of $54.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.11.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $9.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 40.86%.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

Further Reading: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.