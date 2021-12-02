Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $130.86.

Separately, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

GPC opened at $126.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $93.62 and a fifty-two week high of $139.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $130.34 and its 200 day moving average is $127.64.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.24. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.815 dividend. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 57.90%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,594,227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,098,672,000 after acquiring an additional 122,489 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,191,810 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,794,838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561,204 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,462,929 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $564,426,000 after buying an additional 164,673 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,991,415 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $362,179,000 after buying an additional 404,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,814,813 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $220,010,000 after buying an additional 173,047 shares in the last quarter. 76.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

