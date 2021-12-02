Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 37,501 Shares of NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAOV)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAOV) by 37.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 136,884 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,501 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NanoVibronix were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NAOV. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in NanoVibronix by 383.3% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 52,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 41,293 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NanoVibronix in the 1st quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NanoVibronix by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 308,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 117,242 shares during the last quarter. 4.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NanoVibronix alerts:

NanoVibronix stock opened at $1.06 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.58. NanoVibronix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.68 and a 12-month high of $4.19.

NanoVibronix, Inc engages in the development of noninvasive biological response-activating devices. It targets wound healing and pain therapy, and can be administered at home, without the assistance of medical professionals. The firm products include WoundShield, PainShield, and UroShield. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Israel, United Kingdom, European Union, India, and Other.

Recommended Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NAOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAOV).

Receive News & Ratings for NanoVibronix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoVibronix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.