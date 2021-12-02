Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 13,160 RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC)

Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 13,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Highbridge Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 925.8% during the second quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,176,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,158 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the first quarter valued at about $9,441,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the second quarter valued at about $8,685,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the second quarter valued at about $4,836,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the second quarter valued at about $3,908,000.

Get RMG Acquisition Corp. III alerts:

Shares of RMGC opened at $9.77 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.75. RMG Acquisition Corp. III has a twelve month low of $9.58 and a twelve month high of $10.09.

RMG Acquisition Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC).

Receive News & Ratings for RMG Acquisition Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RMG Acquisition Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.