Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRME)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRME) by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,221 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,342 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.43% of VerifyMe worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VerifyMe by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 18,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 7,031 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VerifyMe in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VerifyMe in the 1st quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VerifyMe by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 28,813 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

VRME opened at $3.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.38. VerifyMe, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $6.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.62.

VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter. VerifyMe had a return on equity of 22.43% and a net margin of 501.02%.

VerifyMe Company Profile

VerifyMe, Inc engages in the provision of digital and physical solutions. It is able to deliver security solutions for identification and authentication of people, products and packaging in a variety of applications in the security field for physical transactions and owns digital patents which are in the same field.

