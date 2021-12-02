Geode Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VINO)

Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VINO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 27,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

Separately, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gaucho Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Institutional investors own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gaucho Group stock opened at $2.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.10 and a 200 day moving average of $3.61. Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.61 and a 52 week high of $9.03.

Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc engages in the development and operation of real estate projects. It operates through the Real Estate Development, Fashion and E-Commerce, and Corporate. The Real Estate Development segment includes hospitality and winery operations. The Fashion and E-Commerce segment focuses on the manufacture and sale of high-end fashion and accessories sold through an e-commerce platform.

