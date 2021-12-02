Geode Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI)

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its position in WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,737 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in WiMi Hologram Cloud were worth $148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WIMI. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in WiMi Hologram Cloud in the second quarter worth approximately $192,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in WiMi Hologram Cloud in the second quarter worth approximately $146,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in WiMi Hologram Cloud by 110.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 31,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 16,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in WiMi Hologram Cloud in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. 2.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WIMI opened at $3.76 on Thursday. WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.47 and a 1 year high of $12.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.58.

WiMi Hologram Cloud, Inc offers augmented reality based holographic services and products. It operates through the following segments: AR Advertising services, AR Entertainment and Semiconductor related products and services. The AR Advertising services segment uses holographic materials which are integrated into advertisement on the online media platforms or offline display.

