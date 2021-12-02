Geode Capital Management LLC Invests $111,000 in HealthCor Catalio Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HCAQ)

Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in HealthCor Catalio Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HCAQ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of HealthCor Catalio Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of HealthCor Catalio Acquisition by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP now owns 267,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 17,923 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of HealthCor Catalio Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,263,000. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of HealthCor Catalio Acquisition by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 438,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,317,000 after acquiring an additional 28,962 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HealthCor Catalio Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,818,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of HealthCor Catalio Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $187,000. 84.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ HCAQ opened at $9.96 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.94. HealthCor Catalio Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.48 and a 52 week high of $11.00.

HealthCor Catalio Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

