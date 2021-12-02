Geode Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Amryt Pharma plc (NASDAQ:AMYT)

Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Amryt Pharma plc (NASDAQ:AMYT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

AMYT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Amryt Pharma from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Amryt Pharma in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Jonestrading began coverage on Amryt Pharma in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Amryt Pharma in a report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

AMYT opened at $9.73 on Thursday. Amryt Pharma plc has a 12 month low of $9.23 and a 12 month high of $15.44. The firm has a market cap of $618.83 million, a PE ratio of -20.27 and a beta of -0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.36.

Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $56.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.34 million. Amryt Pharma had a negative return on equity of 73.58% and a negative net margin of 41.64%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amryt Pharma plc will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Amryt Pharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company offers Lomitapide for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and Metreleptin for the treatment of generalized and partial lipodystrophy.

