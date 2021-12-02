George Thompson Hutton Sells 103,462 Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Stock

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Director George Thompson Hutton sold 103,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.52, for a total transaction of $1,916,116.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

SOFI opened at $16.39 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.47. The company has a current ratio of 17.29, a quick ratio of 17.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.37 and a twelve month high of $28.26.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $277.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.16 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOFI. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 119.4% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 250.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 46.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SOFI. Morgan Stanley began coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on SoFi Technologies from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SoFi Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Mizuho raised their target price on SoFi Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.57.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

